Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Altria Group Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of MO traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. 144,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 140.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

