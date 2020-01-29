Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Increased by Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

HCA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.22. 820,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,609. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

