Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Reduced by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

NYSE WSM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.02. 11,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

