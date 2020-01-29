QCash Trading Down 0.5% This Week (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. QCash has a market cap of $44.87 million and $269.17 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.03135032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00191434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.