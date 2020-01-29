Qitmeer Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $10,352.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, ZB.COM, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03126487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.