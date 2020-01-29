QLC Chain (QLC) Price Down 6.6% This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $94,824.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

