Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $118.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average is $89.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $199,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Qorvo by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Qorvo by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 13,099.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 403,861 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Qorvo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.