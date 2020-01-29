Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.11 million.Qorvo also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Qorvo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.57. 2,189,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,415. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

