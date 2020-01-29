Qredit (XQR) Trading 74.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market capitalization of $493,725.00 and $973.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 74.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

