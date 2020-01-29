Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 3,970 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

