Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,181 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. 5,136,374 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43.

