Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 7,459 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,937. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

