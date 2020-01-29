Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

