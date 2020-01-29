QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Dearborn Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,478 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $39,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,239,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,992,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after buying an additional 91,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.