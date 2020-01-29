QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

