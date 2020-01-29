QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Short Interest Update

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 18,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $88.23. 8,156,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,739,785. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

