QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QCOM opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

