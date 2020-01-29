Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,484.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $111,484.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.03135032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00191434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, IDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.