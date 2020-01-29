Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.0890 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000953 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $213,682.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021975 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.20 or 0.02622114 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000217 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,240,311 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

