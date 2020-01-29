QuinStreet (QNST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QNST stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 40,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,867. The company has a market cap of $743.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,135 shares of company stock worth $3,840,270 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.