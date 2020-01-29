Ragnarok 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 75.5% higher against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $7,383.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.03101972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,206,699 coins and its circulating supply is 15,785,288 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

