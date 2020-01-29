Raiden Network Token (RDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and Binance. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $1.01 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007843 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, LATOKEN, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Binance and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

