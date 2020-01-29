Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $9.04 on Wednesday, reaching $326.73. 33,322,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.77. The company has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

