Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Increased to $17.30 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.30 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RMBS. ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

RMBS stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,659.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,629 shares of company stock worth $935,948. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 428.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

