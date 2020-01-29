Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 2,950 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 301,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115,471. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.