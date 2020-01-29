Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $174.43 and a 52-week high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

