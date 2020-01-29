Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $12.12 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.88. 112,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day moving average is $144.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $164.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

