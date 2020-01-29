Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $9.89 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 3.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,757. The firm has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.44. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $160.79 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

