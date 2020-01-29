Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 3,431 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after purchasing an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $84,956,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 80.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,764,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

