Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $7.00 target price on Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNGR stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 3.31. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

