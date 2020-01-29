Rankingball Gold (RBG) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Rankingball Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. In the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rankingball Gold Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. Rankingball Gold’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

