Rate3 (RTE) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, DDEX, ABCC and Ethfinex. In the last week, Rate3 has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $674,648.00 and approximately $94,224.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.75 or 0.05508153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00127758 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002814 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, FCoin, Coinrail, DEx.top, ABCC, Bibox, IDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

