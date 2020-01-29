Raymond James Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$14.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.39.

SPB traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.85. 1,157,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.13. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$13.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$520.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

