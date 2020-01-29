Raymond James Weighs in on Profound Medicl’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PROF)

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medicl in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Profound Medicl stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 1,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,764. Profound Medicl has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

