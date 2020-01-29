Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Raytheon worth $61,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at about $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 187.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after buying an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 291.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after buying an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 15,863.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 207,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $233.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

