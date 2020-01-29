RChain (RHOC) Market Capitalization Tops $10.51 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. RChain has a market cap of $10.51 million and $3,760.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bitinka. Over the last week, RChain has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Bitinka, BitMart, Kucoin, IDEX, ChaoEX and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

