RDL Financial Inc. Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

RDL Financial Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 3.4% of RDL Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,237 shares of company stock worth $22,555,752. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,552. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.24 and a 1 year high of $165.95.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

