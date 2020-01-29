RDL Financial Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

RDL Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 4.4% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RDL Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. 19,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,478. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

