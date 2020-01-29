RDL Financial Inc. Sells 18,343 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

RDL Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 7.5% of RDL Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 970,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

