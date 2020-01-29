RealNetworks (RNWK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 57.91% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter.

RNWK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

