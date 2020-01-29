RealTract (RET) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $40,446.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

