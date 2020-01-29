Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Realty Income worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 652,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 159,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

O opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion and a PE ratio of 60.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

