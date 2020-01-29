Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.29-3.34 for the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.14. 2,513,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.