Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hexcel (HXL)

1/22/2020 – Hexcel had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

1/22/2020 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital to . They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hexcel Corp.'s strong air traffic growth and robust order flows on a global scale have been fueling growth in the commercial aircraft market, which in turn should boost its business. It continues to invest in major innovations and prepare for future aircraft platforms along with other composite applications, which will drive Hexcel’s long-term growth objective. However, ever since the grounding of 737 jets this March, Boeing announced a temporary reduction in the production rate to 42 planes per month, from 52 thereafter. Due to the reduction in production units, Hexcel Corp’s sales to the suppliers of Boeing might get affected. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year’s time.”

1/13/2020 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

1/13/2020 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/13/2020 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – Hexcel had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $87.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,932,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

