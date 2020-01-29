Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Greencore Group (GNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Greencore Group (LON: GNC):

1/28/2020 – Greencore Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/28/2020 – Greencore Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/13/2020 – Greencore Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/8/2020 – Greencore Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

12/19/2019 – Greencore Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Greencore Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/11/2019 – Greencore Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

GNC stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 244 ($3.21). The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. Greencore Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Greencore Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Helen Rose bought 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £352.34 ($463.48).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

