Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pan American Silver (PAAS)

1/23/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

1/20/2020 – Pan American Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/9/2020 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

12/3/2019 – Pan American Silver was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after purchasing an additional 538,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,600.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 259.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

