Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR: PSM) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/21/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Prosiebensat 1 Media had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/11/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Prosiebensat 1 Media was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PSM opened at €12.57 ($14.61) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. Prosiebensat 1 Media SE has a twelve month low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a twelve month high of €16.99 ($19.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.42.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.