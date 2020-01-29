Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kasikornbank Public (SMUUY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS: SMUUY) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2020 – Kasikornbank Public was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/20/2020 – Kasikornbank Public was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/20/2020 – Kasikornbank Public was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/20/2020 – Kasikornbank Public was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

SMUUY stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Kasikornbank Public Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various banking and financial products, and services. It operates through three segments Corporate, SME, and Retail. The company offers deposit products, such as current, savings, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, long term, and top up loans; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; debit and credit cards; and various payment services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.