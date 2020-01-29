Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE: NTB) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/23/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/15/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

1/9/2020 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

12/12/2019 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,289,000 after buying an additional 559,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

