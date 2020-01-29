Record Plc (LON:REC) Insider James Wood-Collins Sells 300,000 Shares

Record Plc (LON:REC) insider James Wood-Collins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £114,000 ($149,960.54).

REC traded up GBX 1.26 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 40.26 ($0.53). 17,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,589. The company has a market cap of $80.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.03. Record Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.22 ($0.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.61.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

